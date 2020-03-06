Driehaus Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Estee Lauder Companies Inc (NYSE:EL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 333,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $68,938,000. Estee Lauder Companies accounts for 1.8% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Estee Lauder Companies at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,106,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,087,368,000 after acquiring an additional 44,119 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,067,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,459,000 after purchasing an additional 13,368 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 972,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $200,933,000 after purchasing an additional 20,252 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 843,954 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,905,000 after purchasing an additional 33,641 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 769,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,006,000 after purchasing an additional 25,378 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Estee Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of NYSE EL opened at $189.62 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $204.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $198.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Estee Lauder Companies Inc has a 52 week low of $152.99 and a 52 week high of $220.42.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Estee Lauder Companies had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 48.28%. The firm had revenue of $4.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Estee Lauder Companies Inc will post 5.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.96%.

EL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Estee Lauder Companies from $225.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Oppenheimer downgraded Estee Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $230.00 to $208.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Finally, Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 8,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.06, for a total transaction of $1,843,696.62. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,670 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,392,240.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.68% of the company’s stock.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care products, exfoliators, acne care products, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, including lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

Further Reading: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Receive News & Ratings for Estee Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Estee Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.