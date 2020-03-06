Driehaus Capital Management LLC Trims Stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM)

Driehaus Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp (NYSE:WPM) by 34.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 466,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 241,032 shares during the quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Wheaton Precious Metals worth $13,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPM. FMR LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,475,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,194,000 after buying an additional 1,335,971 shares in the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD boosted its holdings in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 4,176,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,237,000 after purchasing an additional 467,698 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 28.5% during the fourth quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,611,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,690,000 after purchasing an additional 579,040 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,274,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,110,000 after purchasing an additional 86,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,093,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,324,000 after purchasing an additional 211,262 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

WPM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. TheStreet upgraded Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Sunday, February 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.10.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $30.67 on Friday. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp has a 1-year low of $19.73 and a 1-year high of $34.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.67 and a quick ratio of 4.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 766.94, a PEG ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 0.07.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells silver and gold ores. It has agreements for 19 operating mines and 9 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

