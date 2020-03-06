Dropil Hits Market Cap of $1.99 Million (DROP)

Dropil (CURRENCY:DROP) traded 10% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on March 6th. One Dropil token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDAX, IDEX and Tidex. Dropil has a market cap of $1.99 million and $82,448.00 worth of Dropil was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Dropil has traded down 41.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00028274 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00008097 BTC.

ABBC Coin (ABBC) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001441 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00004498 BTC.

NavCoin (NAV) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001145 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0575 or 0.00000632 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Blitzcash (BLITZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002100 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.16 or 0.00034628 BTC.

About Dropil

Dropil is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 20th, 2018. Dropil’s total supply is 30,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,768,083,428 tokens. Dropil’s official Twitter account is @FaucetDrop and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dropil is /r/Dropil. The official website for Dropil is dropil.com.

Buying and Selling Dropil

Dropil can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDAX, Tidex and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dropil directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dropil should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dropil using one of the exchanges listed above.

