Dusk Network Price Tops $0.0408 on Top Exchanges (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 6.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 6th. One Dusk Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000448 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance DEX and Ethfinex. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $9.18 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Dusk Network has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar.

About Dusk Network

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a token. Its launch date was July 12th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,749,743 tokens. Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation. The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network. The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network.

Buying and Selling Dusk Network

Dusk Network can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Binance DEX and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dusk Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

