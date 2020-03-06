Dynamite Price Reaches $0.60 on Exchanges (DYNMT)

Dynamite (CURRENCY:DYNMT) traded 2.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. Dynamite has a total market capitalization of $219,239.00 and approximately $177,733.00 worth of Dynamite was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Dynamite has traded 39.1% lower against the US dollar. One Dynamite token can now be purchased for approximately $0.60 or 0.00006607 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and DDEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00006693 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00039155 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.48 or 0.00410920 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001163 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00012240 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011026 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00012416 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001582 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded down 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Dynamite

DYNMT is a token. Dynamite’s total supply is 850,438 tokens and its circulating supply is 364,336 tokens. Dynamite’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Dynamite is dynamitetoken.com.

Dynamite Token Trading

Dynamite can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX and Mercatox. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamite directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamite should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamite using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

