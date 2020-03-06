ebakus Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $58,460.00 (EBK)

ebakus (CURRENCY:EBK) traded 50.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on March 6th. One ebakus token can now be bought for about $0.0072 or 0.00000079 BTC on popular exchanges. ebakus has a market capitalization of $658,576.00 and approximately $58,460.00 worth of ebakus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ebakus has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About ebakus

ebakus’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 91,137,865 tokens. ebakus’ official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. ebakus’ official website is www.ebakus.com.

Buying and Selling ebakus

ebakus can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ebakus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ebakus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ebakus using one of the exchanges listed above.

