EDRCoin (EDRC) Market Cap Reaches $38,501.00

EDRCoin (CURRENCY:EDRC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 6th. One EDRCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0131 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Cryptopia and YoBit. EDRCoin has a total market cap of $38,501.00 and approximately $5.00 worth of EDRCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EDRCoin has traded 6.4% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Distributed Credit Chain (DCC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0421 or 0.00000461 BTC.

Qbao (QBT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Pascal Lite (PASL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000177 BTC.

X-Coin (XCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000032 BTC.

High Voltage (HVCO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0072 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cybereits (CRE) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Fonziecoin (FONZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000013 BTC.

EDRCoin Profile

EDRCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 22nd, 2016. EDRCoin’s total supply is 3,669,691 coins and its circulating supply is 2,931,224 coins. EDRCoin’s official Twitter account is @EDRCoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. EDRCoin’s official website is www.edrcoin.cash.

Buying and Selling EDRCoin

EDRCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, CoinExchange and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDRCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDRCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EDRCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

