EHang (NASDAQ:EH) & Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NASDAQ:VLRS) Financial Survey

EHang (NASDAQ:EH) and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV (NYSE:VLRS) are both small-cap auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets EHang N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 7.59% 60.90% 4.32%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.1% of EHang shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score EHang 0 0 1 0 3.00 Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV 0 1 6 0 2.86

EHang presently has a consensus price target of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 24.44%. Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has a consensus price target of $13.20, indicating a potential upside of 40.88%. Given Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV is more favorable than EHang.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares EHang and Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio EHang N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV $1.84 billion 0.51 $137.23 million $1.38 6.79

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV has higher revenue and earnings than EHang.

Summary

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV beats EHang on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

EHang Company Profile

EHang Holdings Limited operates as an autonomous aerial vehicle (AAV) technology platform company. It designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates AAVs, as well as their supporting systems and infrastructure for a range of industries and applications, including passenger transportation, logistics, smart city management, and aerial media solutions. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, the People's Republic of China.

Controladora Vuela Co Avcn SA CV Company Profile

Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. provides air transportation services for passengers, cargo, and mail in Mexico and internationally. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 77 Airbus narrow-body aircraft, which include 8 Airbus A319s, 55 A320s, and 14 A321s. It operates approximately 394 daily flight segments on routes that connect 40 cities in Mexico and 26 cities in the United States and Central America. The company also offers merchandising, recruitment and payroll, and travel agency services. Controladora Vuela Compañía de Aviación, S.A.B. de C.V. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Mexico City, Mexico.

