Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director Acquires $75,450.00 in Stock

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) Director John P. Bilbrey bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $25.15 per share, for a total transaction of $75,450.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 8,016 shares in the company, valued at approximately $201,602.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE:ELAN traded down $0.69 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.39. The stock had a trading volume of 7,542,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,724,447. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.17. The company has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 133.64, a PEG ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.81. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.40 and a twelve month high of $35.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23. Elanco Animal Health had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 7.33%. The business had revenue of $787.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.83 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the fourth quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 1,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 2,726.8% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.18% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ELAN. ValuEngine raised Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from an “equal” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, November 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.83.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. The company offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications; vaccines, nutritional enzymes, and animal-only antibiotics; and a range of food animal products used in ruminant and swine production.

