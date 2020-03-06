Electra 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,116.00 (ECA)

Electra (CURRENCY:ECA) traded 14.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. During the last week, Electra has traded up 3.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Electra coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinBene, CoinFalcon and Cryptopia. Electra has a total market cap of $4.50 million and $1,116.00 worth of Electra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SpaceChain (SPC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001529 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Electra Profile

Electra (ECA) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 30th, 2017. Electra’s total supply is 29,525,855,220 coins and its circulating supply is 28,658,698,667 coins. The Reddit community for Electra is /r/Electra_Currency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electra’s official Twitter account is @ElectracoinECA. Electra’s official website is electraproject.org.

Electra Coin Trading

Electra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Fatbtc, Cryptopia, CoinFalcon, Cryptohub, Novaexchange, CryptoBridge and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electra should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electra using one of the exchanges listed above.

