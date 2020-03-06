Elementeum (ELET) Market Cap Hits $39,612.00

Elementeum (CURRENCY:ELET) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. Elementeum has a market capitalization of $39,612.00 and approximately $19.00 worth of Elementeum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elementeum token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0078 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Altilly and Instant Bitex. In the last seven days, Elementeum has traded up 18.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00002638 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010994 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $242.15 or 0.02654530 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.89 or 0.00229014 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00051635 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0602 or 0.00000660 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000199 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00133311 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Elementeum’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,107,300 tokens. The Reddit community for Elementeum is /r/etherlegends and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Elementeum is www.etherlegends.com. Elementeum’s official Twitter account is @

Elementeum can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Instant Bitex and Altilly. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elementeum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elementeum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elementeum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

