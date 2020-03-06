Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) Stock Position Lifted by Driehaus Capital Management LLC

Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Endava PLC – (NYSE:DAVA) by 1.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897,834 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,001 shares during the quarter. Endava makes up approximately 1.1% of Driehaus Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Driehaus Capital Management LLC owned about 1.69% of Endava worth $41,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter worth about $97,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Endava by 289.4% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 2,327 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Endava during the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Endava by 42.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 7,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,000 after buying an additional 2,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc purchased a new position in shares of Endava in the 4th quarter worth $372,000. Institutional investors own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DAVA opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.97. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 160.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Endava PLC – has a twelve month low of $25.02 and a twelve month high of $56.76.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $85.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.00 million. Endava had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. Analysts predict that Endava PLC – will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DAVA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Endava from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Endava from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Citigroup raised their price objective on Endava from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their target price on Endava from $46.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Endava from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $49.53.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and the United States. It offers strategy, creative and user experience, insights through data, mobile and Internet of Things, architecture, smart automation, software engineering, test automation and engineering, continuous delivery, cloud, applications management, and smart desk services across the digital evolution, agile transformation, and automation solution areas.

