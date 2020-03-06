Equities Research Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for March, 6th (ATEC, BKNG, BOSS, CLLS, CLXT, COO, CTSO, CYDY, DESP, DLTR)

Equities Research Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Friday, March 6th:

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $9.50 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $8.00.

Citigroup Inc began coverage on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2,200.00 target price on the stock.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) had its hold rating reaffirmed by analysts at Argus.

Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS) had its sell rating reissued by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. The firm currently has a $11.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $15.00.

Calyxt (NASDAQ:CLXT) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at National Securities. National Securities currently has a $16.00 target price on the stock.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. Stephens currently has a $375.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $340.00.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $13.00 target price on the stock.

CytoDyn (OTCMKTS:CYDY) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $1.50 target price on the stock.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Despegar.com (NYSE:DESP). They issued a buy rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) had its hold rating reiterated by analysts at Barclays PLC.

B. Riley began coverage on shares of EAGLE POINT CR/COM (NYSE:ECC). B. Riley issued a buy rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at Noble Financial.

Eloxx Pharmaceuticals (OTCMKTS:ELOX) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $10.00.

Citigroup Inc assumed coverage on shares of Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE). They issued a buy rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA (FRA:FRE) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at DZ Bank AG.

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. They currently have a $28.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $21.00.

Kroger (NYSE:KR) had its equal weight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. The firm currently has a $35.00 target price on the stock, up from their previous target price of $25.00.

William Blair initiated coverage on shares of Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW). William Blair issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Chardan Capital assumed coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE). They issued a buy rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock.

Benchmark Co. assumed coverage on shares of Natural Resource Partners (NYSE:NRP). Benchmark Co. issued a buy rating on the stock.

SVB Leerink LLC began coverage on shares of Osmotica Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:OSMT). They issued an outperform rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock.

Ovid Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OVID) had its buy rating reiterated by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH currently has a $20.00 price target on the stock.

R C M Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at B. Riley. They currently have a $4.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $6.00.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) had its hold rating reissued by analysts at HC Wainwright. The firm currently has a $8.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $10.00.

Citigroup Inc initiated coverage on shares of Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP). Citigroup Inc issued a neutral rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

Citigroup Inc started coverage on shares of Trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG). The firm issued a buy rating and a $2.15 target price on the stock.

Trane (NYSE:TT) had its buy rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC. Barclays PLC currently has a $125.00 price target on the stock.

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) had its buy rating reissued by analysts at Canaccord Genuity. Canaccord Genuity currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

