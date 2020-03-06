Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 84,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,340 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.18% of Erie Indemnity worth $13,973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ERIE. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000. Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Erie Indemnity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. CNB Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Erie Indemnity by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Erie Indemnity during the third quarter worth $111,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on ERIE. ValuEngine upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. BidaskClub upgraded Erie Indemnity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Erie Indemnity from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of ERIE opened at $151.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 25.61 and a beta of 0.52. Erie Indemnity has a 1 year low of $137.42 and a 1 year high of $270.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $178.98.

Erie Indemnity (NASDAQ:ERIE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $596.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.20 million. Erie Indemnity had a return on equity of 29.27% and a net margin of 12.79%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Erie Indemnity will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. Erie Indemnity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.70%.

Erie Indemnity Profile

Erie Indemnity Company operates as a managing attorney-in-fact for the subscribers at the Erie Insurance Exchange in the United States. The company provides sales, underwriting, and policy issuance services for the policyholders on behalf of the Erie Insurance Exchange. Its sales related services include agent compensation, and sales and advertising support services; and underwriting services comprise underwriting and policy processing, as well as provides administrative support, information technology, and customer services.

