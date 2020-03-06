Essentia (ESS) Hits Market Capitalization of $404,304.00

Essentia (CURRENCY:ESS) traded down 4.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Essentia has a market cap of $404,304.00 and $40,164.00 worth of Essentia was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Essentia has traded down 7.9% against the US dollar. One Essentia token can currently be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene, BitForex, IDEX and Bilaxy.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Essentia

ESS is a token. It was first traded on January 7th, 2018. Essentia’s total supply is 1,755,313,373 tokens and its circulating supply is 875,941,362 tokens. The Reddit community for Essentia is /r/essentia and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Essentia is essentia.one. Essentia’s official Twitter account is @essentia_one and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Essentia Token Trading

Essentia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Ethfinex, Hotbit, IDEX, BitForex and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Essentia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Essentia should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Essentia using one of the exchanges listed above.

