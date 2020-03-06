E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) Stock Holdings Increased by Korea Investment CORP

Korea Investment CORP raised its holdings in shares of E*TRADE Financial Corp (NASDAQ:ETFC) by 60.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,100 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP’s holdings in E*TRADE Financial were worth $1,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ETFC. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 1,478.9% during the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial by 327.9% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BBVA USA Bancshares Inc. bought a new stake in shares of E*TRADE Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. 84.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other E*TRADE Financial news, EVP Michael John Curcio sold 2,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.30, for a total transaction of $93,989.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 116,791 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,407,423.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Rodger A. Lawson sold 32,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.53, for a total value of $1,453,192.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,915 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,781,264.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ ETFC opened at $42.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.77. E*TRADE Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $34.68 and a 12 month high of $57.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.14, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.97.

E*TRADE Financial (NASDAQ:ETFC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $679.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.06 million. E*TRADE Financial had a net margin of 33.09% and a return on equity of 17.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that E*TRADE Financial Corp will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. E*TRADE Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.90%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point downgraded shares of E*TRADE Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on E*TRADE Financial from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, JMP Securities cut E*TRADE Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, February 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.19.

E*TRADE Financial Corporation, a financial services company, provides brokerage and related products and services for traders, investors, stock plan administrators and participants, and registered investment advisors (RIAs). It also offers investor-focused banking products, primarily sweep deposits to customers; clearing and settlement services; Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation insurance services; custody solutions to RIAs; other banking and cash management services; software and services for managing equity compensation plans to its corporate clients; retail futures transaction services; and investment advisory services.

