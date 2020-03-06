EUNO Price Down 10.7% This Week (EUNO)

EUNO (CURRENCY:EUNO) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. Over the last seven days, EUNO has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar. EUNO has a total market cap of $189,680.00 and approximately $6,651.00 worth of EUNO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.0058 or 0.00000064 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get EUNO alerts:

Axe (AXE) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00005899 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00001083 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001494 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0254 or 0.00000278 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 44.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About EUNO

EUNO (EUNO) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 29th, 2018. EUNO’s total supply is 35,505,149 coins and its circulating supply is 32,540,443 coins. The official website for EUNO is www.euno.co. EUNO’s official Twitter account is @EunoCoin. The Reddit community for EUNO is /r/EunoCoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling EUNO

EUNO can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EUNO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EUNO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EUNO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for EUNO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EUNO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.