Everex Trading Up 10.5% Over Last 7 Days (EVX)

Everex (CURRENCY:EVX) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on March 6th. Over the last week, Everex has traded up 10.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Everex token can currently be bought for $0.27 or 0.00002949 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BX Thailand, IDEX, HitBTC and Tidex. Everex has a market capitalization of $6.10 million and approximately $1.40 million worth of Everex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Everex Token Profile

Everex was first traded on July 24th, 2017. Everex’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,700,000 tokens. Everex’s official message board is blog.everex.io. The official website for Everex is www.everex.io. Everex’s official Twitter account is @everexio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Everex is /r/everex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Everex

Everex can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Mercatox, HitBTC, Binance, Tidex, IDEX, BX Thailand and Huobi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Everex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Everex should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Everex using one of the exchanges listed above.

