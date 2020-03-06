Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Shares Bought by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 24.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 289,136 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,893 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc. owned about 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $24,597,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,548,963,000 after acquiring an additional 893,951 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $332,246,000 after purchasing an additional 690,655 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 121.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 937,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $79,739,000 after purchasing an additional 513,997 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Eversource Energy by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,202,967 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,517,000 after purchasing an additional 464,543 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,228,000. 83.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $115,271.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

ES has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 17th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eversource Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. Eversource Energy has a 12 month low of $68.40 and a 12 month high of $99.42. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $85.06. The stock has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.33%. Eversource Energy’s payout ratio is currently 65.80%.

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

