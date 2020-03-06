ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) 1-Day Volume Reaches $8,840.00

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded up 25.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 6th. Over the last seven days, ExclusiveCoin has traded up 20.1% against the US dollar. One ExclusiveCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0566 or 0.00000621 BTC on major exchanges including CoinExchange, Upbit, CryptoBridge and Bittrex. ExclusiveCoin has a total market cap of $331,219.00 and $8,840.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0417 or 0.00000457 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000027 BTC.

BitSoar (BSR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SportsCoin (SPORT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000017 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Coin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 6th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ExclusiveCoin’s official website is exclusivecoin.pw. ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin.

Buying and Selling ExclusiveCoin

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, CoinExchange, Upbit and CryptoBridge. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

