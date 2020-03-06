Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Position Cut by Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 148,272 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,148 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up about 1.5% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $10,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Exxon Mobil by 6.6% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 376,736 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,601,000 after acquiring an additional 23,445 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 17.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 73,943 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 387,317 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,911 shares during the period. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 22,254 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $48.01 and a 1-year high of $83.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.10 and a 200 day moving average of $67.46. The firm has a market cap of $221.85 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The firm had revenue of $67.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 154.67%.

Several research analysts have commented on XOM shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Cfra dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Exxon Mobil to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $79.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.93.

In related news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

