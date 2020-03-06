Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Sold by Cabot Wealth Management Inc.

Cabot Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Cabot Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $1,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,276 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 367,049 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,613,000 after purchasing an additional 14,428 shares during the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Exxon Mobil by 207.6% in the 4th quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,637 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after purchasing an additional 23,378 shares during the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $249,000. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new position in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at $161,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Exxon Mobil alerts:

Shares of XOM opened at $50.11 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $217.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $48.01 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $61.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.46.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $67.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $64.58 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 5.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.94%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 154.67%.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. DZ Bank cut shares of Exxon Mobil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Cfra decreased their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $73.00 to $69.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.59.

In other Exxon Mobil news, CEO Darren W. Woods bought 2,858 shares of Exxon Mobil stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $60.53 per share, for a total transaction of $172,994.74. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 818,032 shares in the company, valued at $49,515,476.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

Read More: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Exxon Mobil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exxon Mobil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.