Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EYPT) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $8.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.70 million. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 250.32% and a negative net margin of 409.07%.

Shares of EYPT traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.26. 10,790 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,005,642. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.71. Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $1.19 and a 52 week high of $2.72. The company has a market cap of $155.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 1.76.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EYPT. Zacks Investment Research raised Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine raised shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating on shares of Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.95.

Eyepoint Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

EyePoint Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes ophthalmic products for the treatment of eye diseases in the United States and Europe. It provides ILUVIEN for the treatment of diabetic macular edema; YUTIQ, a non-erodible fluocinolone acetonide insert for the treatment of non-infectious posterior uveitis (NIPU) that is in the Phase III clinical trials; and Retisert (fluocinolone acetonide intravitreal implant), a sustained-release implant for the treatment of posterior segment uveitis.

