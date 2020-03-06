FABRK (FAB) Trading 22.6% Higher Over Last Week

FABRK (CURRENCY:FAB) traded up 23.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on March 6th. In the last seven days, FABRK has traded up 22.6% against the US dollar. One FABRK token can currently be purchased for about $0.0094 or 0.00000103 BTC on major exchanges including Bithumb and Bithumb Global. FABRK has a market cap of $44.92 million and approximately $2.84 million worth of FABRK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About FABRK

FABRK (FAB) is a token. FABRK’s total supply is 55,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,794,443,397 tokens. FABRK’s official message board is medium.com/@fabrknetwork. FABRK’s official Twitter account is @

. FABRK’s official website is www.fabrk.io.

Buying and Selling FABRK

FABRK can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bithumb and Bithumb Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FABRK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FABRK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FABRK using one of the exchanges listed above.

