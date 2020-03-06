FarmaTrust Reaches Market Cap of $283,029.00 (FTT)

FarmaTrust (CURRENCY:FTT) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. FarmaTrust has a total market cap of $283,029.00 and approximately $107.00 worth of FarmaTrust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, FarmaTrust has traded down 17.8% against the dollar. One FarmaTrust token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges including BitForex, IDEX and Liquid.

About FarmaTrust

FarmaTrust’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for FarmaTrust is farmatrust.io. FarmaTrust’s official Twitter account is @farmatrust and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FarmaTrust is /r/FarmaTrust and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

FarmaTrust Token Trading

FarmaTrust can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitForex, Liquid and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FarmaTrust directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FarmaTrust should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FarmaTrust using one of the exchanges listed above.

