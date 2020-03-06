Feathercoin (FTC) 1-Day Volume Reaches $968.00

Feathercoin (CURRENCY:FTC) traded up 5.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 6th. One Feathercoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0083 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, QBTC, Upbit and BX Thailand. In the last seven days, Feathercoin has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Feathercoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $968.00 worth of Feathercoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000117 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001446 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000548 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Dinerocoin (DIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000144 BTC.

FTC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2013. Feathercoin’s total supply is 269,946,440 coins. Feathercoin’s official message board is forum.feathercoin.com. The official website for Feathercoin is feathercoin.com. The Reddit community for Feathercoin is /r/FeatherCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Feathercoin’s official Twitter account is @feathercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Feathercoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Upbit, BX Thailand, Bittylicious, CoinExchange, QBTC, Cryptopia and LiteBit.eu. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feathercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feathercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Feathercoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

