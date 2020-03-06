Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter Purchases 348 Shares

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. (NYSE:AGM) EVP Zachary Carpenter acquired 348 shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.17 per share, with a total value of $25,115.16. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE AGM traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $72.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 60,139 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,603. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $75.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $803.28 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corp. has a 1-year low of $67.22 and a 1-year high of $88.46.

Get Federal Agricultural Mortgage alerts:

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The credit services provider reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $57.32 million during the quarter. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 19.97%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 14,387 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after buying an additional 796 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $177,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 41,752 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,353 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,396,000. Finally, Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new stake in Federal Agricultural Mortgage in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Institutional investors own 61.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Sidoti raised Federal Agricultural Mortgage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $87.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Company Profile

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through four segments: Farm & Ranch, USDA Guarantees, Rural Utilities, and Institutional Credit. The Farm & Ranch segment purchases and retains eligible mortgage loans that are secured by first liens on agricultural real estate; securitizes eligible mortgage loans, and guarantees the timely payment of principal and interest on securities representing interests in or obligations secured by pools of mortgage loans; and issues long-term standby purchase commitments (LTSPC) on designated eligible mortgage loans.

Recommended Story: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federal Agricultural Mortgage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.