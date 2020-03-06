Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) Insider Buys £11,250 in Stock

Fidelity Special Values PLC (LON:FSV) insider Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.96) per share, for a total transaction of £11,250 ($14,798.74).

Nigel Foster also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Fidelity Special Values alerts:

On Friday, February 28th, Nigel Foster purchased 5,000 shares of Fidelity Special Values stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 229 ($3.01) per share, for a total transaction of £11,450 ($15,061.83).

FSV stock traded down GBX 9.50 ($0.12) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 225 ($2.96). 559,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,121. Fidelity Special Values PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 2.55 ($0.03) and a 1-year high of GBX 280.50 ($3.69). The stock has a market capitalization of $647.18 million and a PE ratio of -16.92. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 264.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 263.06.

Fidelity Special Values Company Profile

Fidelity Special Values PLC is a United Kingdom-based investment trust. The investment objective of the Company is to achieve long term capital growth predominantly through investment in the United Kingdom listed companies. The Company is engaged in the investments in larger, medium and smaller-sized companies.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity Special Values Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity Special Values and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.