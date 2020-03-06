Financial Comparison: Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) versus KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust (NYSE:CORR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 0 0 2.00 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust currently has a consensus target price of $20.75, indicating a potential upside of 4.01%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust.

Volatility & Risk

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.32, indicating that its share price is 68% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Corenergy Infrastructure Trust has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its share price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 48.01% 8.55% 1.78% Corenergy Infrastructure Trust 4.75% 1.16% 0.65%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

85.2% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Corenergy Infrastructure Trust shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.6%. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays an annual dividend of $3.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.9%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust pays out 78.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares KKR Real Estate Finance Trust and Corenergy Infrastructure Trust’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 9.93 $89.96 million $1.67 11.95 Corenergy Infrastructure Trust $85.95 million 6.04 $4.08 million $3.83 9.93

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Corenergy Infrastructure Trust. Corenergy Infrastructure Trust is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Corenergy Infrastructure Trust on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a real estate finance company, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to commercial real estate, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Corenergy Infrastructure Trust Company Profile

CorEnergy Infrastructure Trust, Inc. (NYSE: CORR, CORRPrA), is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns critical energy assets, such as pipelines, storage terminals, and transmission and distribution assets. We receive long-term contracted revenue from operators of our assets, primarily under triple-net participating leases.

