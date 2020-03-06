Financial Contrast: BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH)

BioScrip (NASDAQ:BIOS) and Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for BioScrip and Option Care Health, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioScrip 0 1 4 0 2.80 Option Care Health 0 0 1 0 3.00

BioScrip presently has a consensus price target of $3.69, indicating a potential downside of 74.14%. Option Care Health has a consensus price target of $23.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.24%. Given Option Care Health’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Option Care Health is more favorable than BioScrip.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioScrip and Option Care Health’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioScrip $708.90 million 14.22 -$51.69 million ($0.49) -29.12 Option Care Health $708.90 million 3.37 -$51.69 million ($1.96) -6.89

BioScrip is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Option Care Health, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

15.6% of BioScrip shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 65.2% of Option Care Health shares are owned by institutional investors. 80.9% of BioScrip shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 80.9% of Option Care Health shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares BioScrip and Option Care Health’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioScrip -7.19% -42.56% -4.36% Option Care Health -7.19% -42.56% -4.36%

Risk and Volatility

BioScrip has a beta of 0.39, suggesting that its stock price is 61% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Option Care Health has a beta of 0.48, suggesting that its stock price is 52% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Option Care Health beats BioScrip on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioScrip Company Profile

BioScrip, Inc. provides infusion and home care management solutions in the United States. It engages in the preparation, delivery, administration, and clinical monitoring of pharmaceutical treatments that are administered to a patient through intravenous, subcutaneous, intramuscular, intra-spinal, and enteral methods. The company is primarily involved in the intravenous administration of medications to treat a range of acute and chronic conditions, such as infections, nutritional deficiencies, immunologic and neurologic disorders, cancer, pain, and palliative care. It also offers home nursing products and services to patients suffering from chronic and acute medical conditions. The company provides its services at patient's home, outpatient clinics, nursing facilities, physician's offices, and ambulatory infusion centers. BioScrip, Inc. offers its solutions through sales and marketing representatives, and payor relationships. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is based in Denver, Colorado.

Option Care Health Company Profile

Option Care Health, Inc. provides independent home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. It serves patients with acute and chronic conditions. The company is based in Bannockburn, Illinois.

