First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Position Decreased by Prudential Financial Inc.

Prudential Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) by 19.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 823,441 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 193,465 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.65% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $34,181,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 6.0% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 24,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $985,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,033,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,619,000. Sciencast Management LP acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $346,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 93.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FR stock traded down $1.59 during trading on Friday, hitting $39.01. 262,401 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 806,828. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.29. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $33.69 and a twelve month high of $46.12.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $110.76 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.51 million. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 56.05% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a boost from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.87%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $12.00 to $10.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th.

In other news, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 13,966 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.81, for a total transaction of $639,782.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 96,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,440,317.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CIO Johannson L. Yap sold 5,000 shares of First Industrial Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.80, for a total transaction of $229,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 259,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,887,939.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,863 shares of company stock valued at $1,369,827. Insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

