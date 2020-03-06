Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $16.25 Million Stock Holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,089 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,010 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 2.4% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $16,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 1,778,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,088,000 after purchasing an additional 58,000 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 38,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Shoker Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,533,000 after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 124.0% in the fourth quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,147 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 10,045 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 63.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total transaction of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last 90 days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PG opened at $121.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $307.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Procter & Gamble Co has a 12 month low of $97.75 and a 12 month high of $128.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $124.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.71.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.37 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Friday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.7459 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.93%.

PG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $134.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $119.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.86.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.