Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Has $7.92 Million Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,309 shares of the chip maker’s stock after buying an additional 2,175 shares during the period. Intel makes up about 1.2% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $7,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Intel by 5,885.6% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 6,161,195 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $102,941,000 after buying an additional 6,058,262 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Intel by 978.3% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 5,306,135 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $273,424,000 after acquiring an additional 4,814,051 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its position in shares of Intel by 43.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 10,308,613 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $616,970,000 after purchasing an additional 3,115,025 shares during the last quarter. Valueworks LLC increased its holdings in Intel by 38,994.5% during the fourth quarter. Valueworks LLC now owns 1,788,575 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $274,000 after buying an additional 1,784,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Intel by 510.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,573,017 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $94,146,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315,152 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target (up previously from $64.00) on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intel in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Oppenheimer downgraded Intel to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $85.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $65.48.

In other Intel news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 8,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total transaction of $496,016.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 70,277 shares in the company, valued at $4,076,066. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Frank D. Yeary sold 12,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total transaction of $757,090.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 45,795 shares of company stock valued at $2,710,276. 0.02% of the stock is owned by insiders.

INTC opened at $56.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.64. Intel Co. has a 12-month low of $42.86 and a 12-month high of $69.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $250.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.96.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The chip maker reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.27. Intel had a return on equity of 29.01% and a net margin of 29.25%. The firm had revenue of $20.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.28 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 4.99 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. This is a positive change from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation offers computing, networking, data storage, and communication solutions worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center Group, Internet of Things Group, Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group, Programmable Solutions Group, and All Other segments. The company offers microprocessors, and system-on-chip and multichip packaging products.

