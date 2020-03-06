Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,524 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 1,157 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies makes up 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $12,638,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. 74.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LOW opened at $107.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $91.60 and a 52-week high of $126.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.77 and a 200-day moving average of $115.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.83 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 173.56% and a net margin of 5.93%. The firm had revenue of $16.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $115.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

Lowe's Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

