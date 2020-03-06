Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Group accounts for about 1.8% of Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $12,114,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TROW. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 53,790 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $6,145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,956 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 228,023 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $25,960,000 after buying an additional 55,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 52.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 26,105 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,982,000 after buying an additional 8,989 shares in the last quarter. 69.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TROW has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank cut their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $127.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup upped their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $126.91.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP W. Sharps Robert sold 12,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.70, for a total transaction of $1,533,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 446,726 shares in the company, valued at $55,260,006.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total transaction of $429,135.08. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock opened at $122.01 on Friday. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a 52-week low of $95.07 and a 52-week high of $139.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $132.78 and a 200-day moving average of $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 6.78 and a current ratio of 6.78.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.95 by $0.08. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.67%.

T. Rowe Price Group Company Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

