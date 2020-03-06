Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem Sells 4,000 Shares

Forescout Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:FSCT) Director Enrique T. Salem sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.62, for a total value of $130,480.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 197,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,450,865.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

FSCT traded down $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.00. The company had a trading volume of 2,051,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,879,605. The business has a 50-day moving average of $31.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.26. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.31 and a beta of 1.06. Forescout Technologies Inc has a 1 year low of $23.95 and a 1 year high of $46.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

Forescout Technologies (NASDAQ:FSCT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $91.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.23 million. Forescout Technologies had a negative return on equity of 114.68% and a negative net margin of 35.19%. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Forescout Technologies Inc will post -2.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FSCT. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $25,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $74,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the third quarter worth $77,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Forescout Technologies by 125.8% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 2,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Forescout Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. 86.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Forescout Technologies in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Forescout Technologies in a report on Friday, November 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Forescout Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.50.

About Forescout Technologies

Forescout Technologies, Inc provides network security products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It offers CounterACT that provides for visibility and control capabilities across campus information technology and Internet of Things (IoT) devices, operational technology devices, data center physical and virtual devices, and cloud virtual devices; and SilentDefense, which offers visibility and control capabilities within the operational technology portion of the network.

