Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,300 shares during the quarter. Anthem makes up approximately 1.1% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Anthem were worth $21,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sonora Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. purchased a new position in Anthem during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $287.16 on Friday. Anthem Inc has a 12-month low of $227.16 and a 12-month high of $312.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market cap of $74.80 billion, a PE ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $285.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $275.74.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $27.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Anthem Inc will post 22.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.32%. This is a boost from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.46%.

In other news, CEO Gail Boudreaux purchased 7,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

ANTM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Anthem from $314.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Anthem from $322.00 to $391.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $329.46.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

