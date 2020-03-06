Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stake in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its holdings in Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL) by 18.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 70,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Welltower were worth $5,765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WELL. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Welltower by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,933,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,622,794,000 after acquiring an additional 532,774 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,087,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $743,155,000 after buying an additional 278,414 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,284,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $432,167,000 after buying an additional 144,910 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 3,361,041 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $274,866,000 after buying an additional 221,460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Welltower by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 2,442,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $199,716,000 after buying an additional 49,869 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.83% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James raised Welltower from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Welltower in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Welltower from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

NYSE:WELL opened at $76.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $32.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $84.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.95. Welltower Inc has a 12-month low of $71.18 and a 12-month high of $93.17.

Welltower (NYSE:WELL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. Welltower had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 8.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Welltower Inc will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 21st. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.65%.

Welltower Profile

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

