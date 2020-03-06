Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline Corp (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 181,295 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 38,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Pembina Pipeline were worth $6,729,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of PBA. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,380 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,941,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 83.0% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 8,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pembina Pipeline in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,837 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 51.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PBA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Pembina Pipeline in a report on Monday, November 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Industrial Alliance Securities cut Pembina Pipeline to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Pembina Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $56.00 in a report on Monday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Pembina Pipeline has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.14.

NYSE:PBA opened at $35.64 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.71. Pembina Pipeline Corp has a 12 month low of $34.14 and a 12 month high of $40.65. The business’s 50-day moving average is $38.65 and its 200 day moving average is $36.87.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA) (TSE:PPL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The pipeline company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.81% and a net margin of 20.59%. Pembina Pipeline’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Corp will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.9%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.00%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry in North America. It operates through three divisions: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines division operates conventional, transmission, and oil sands and heavy oil pipeline assets with a total capacity of 3 million barrels of oil serving markets and basins across North America through conventional, transmission, and oil sand pipelines assets.

