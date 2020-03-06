Forsta AP Fonden Boosts Stock Position in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 110,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Prologis were worth $9,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PGGM Investments increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 6,304,262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,962,000 after purchasing an additional 2,162,216 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 24,754,343 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,206,601,000 after purchasing an additional 585,434 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,899,288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,741,097,000 after purchasing an additional 571,305 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 300.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 706,631 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,219,000 after purchasing an additional 530,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Prologis by 38.0% during the 4th quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,787,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,297,000 after purchasing an additional 492,145 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.26% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PLD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Prologis in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Prologis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $96.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Prologis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Prologis currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.21.

Shares of PLD stock opened at $89.71 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market cap of $69.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 1.11. Prologis Inc has a one year low of $68.96 and a one year high of $99.79.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.09% and a net margin of 47.23%. The firm had revenue of $728.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Prologis Inc will post 3.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.59%. This is a boost from Prologis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.05%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 768 million square feet (71 million square meters) in 19 countries.

