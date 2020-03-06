Forsta AP Fonden Buys 5,700 Shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Forsta AP Fonden increased its position in Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,069 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $7,305,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 3rd quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,799 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

TD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in a research note on Friday, February 28th. CIBC downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.69.

Shares of NYSE:TD opened at $50.12 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.23. Toronto-Dominion Bank has a twelve month low of $49.68 and a twelve month high of $59.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 10.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.91.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The bank reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.41. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 20.73% and a return on equity of 15.51%. The firm had revenue of $10.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a $0.597 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.33%.

About Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various personal and commercial banking products and services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. It offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases through auto dealer network; credit cards; investing, advice-based, and asset management services to retail and institutional clients; and property and casualty insurance, as well as life and health insurance products.

See Also: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.