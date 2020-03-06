Forsta AP Fonden Buys 9,900 Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 7.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 143,700 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 9,900 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $8,128,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. bought a new position in Bank of Nova Scotia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 521.5% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,125 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Quantum Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Nova Scotia alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Bank of Nova Scotia from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “hold” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Monday, November 25th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.78.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $51.19 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The firm has a market cap of $64.02 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.98. Bank of Nova Scotia has a 12-month low of $50.36 and a 12-month high of $58.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.77.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The bank reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 18.06%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of Nova Scotia will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be given a $0.6772 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.58%.

Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers.

Featured Story: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Nova Scotia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.