Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its holdings in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE:D) by 69.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 68,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 156,802 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $5,632,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,595,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,693,420,000 after buying an additional 2,729,077 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,271,178 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,099,119,000 after buying an additional 3,035,361 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 5,231,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $433,285,000 after buying an additional 217,165 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 14.9% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,927,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $408,077,000 after buying an additional 639,325 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,597,980 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $297,985,000 after purchasing an additional 42,564 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $79.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on shares of Dominion Energy in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.14.

Shares of D stock opened at $87.17 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.22 and its 200 day moving average is $81.89. Dominion Energy Inc has a one year low of $72.61 and a one year high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $74.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.34.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.02. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 8.74%. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Dominion Energy Inc will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This is an increase from Dominion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.31%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 88.68%.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and transports energy. The company's Power Delivery segment engages in the regulated electric transmission and distribution operations that serve residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina. Its Power Generation segment is involved in the electricity generation activities.

Featured Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.