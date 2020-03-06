Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Position in Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES)

Forsta AP Fonden trimmed its position in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) by 43.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,513 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,500 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Eversource Energy were worth $6,509,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,208,105 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,548,963,000 after buying an additional 893,951 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 21.5% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,905,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $332,246,000 after acquiring an additional 690,655 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Eversource Energy by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,594,162 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $220,685,000 after acquiring an additional 61,152 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.5% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,597,047 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $136,499,000 after purchasing an additional 23,888 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Eversource Energy by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,467,950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $124,879,000 after purchasing an additional 27,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

In other Eversource Energy news, VP Jay S. Buth sold 1,330 shares of Eversource Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total value of $115,271.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ES opened at $97.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $31.90 billion, a PE ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.06. Eversource Energy has a 12-month low of $68.40 and a 12-month high of $99.42.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.21% and a net margin of 10.66%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a dividend of $0.5675 per share. This is an increase from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.80%.

Several equities analysts have commented on ES shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded shares of Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Eversource Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Eversource Energy in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.00.

Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

