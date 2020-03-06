Forsta AP Fonden Cuts Stock Holdings in FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its position in shares of FirstEnergy Corp. (NYSE:FE) by 44.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 92,400 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in FirstEnergy were worth $5,701,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FE. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of FirstEnergy by 54.1% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 184.3% during the 4th quarter. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI now owns 526 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,388 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,464 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho upgraded shares of FirstEnergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of FirstEnergy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of FirstEnergy from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target (up from $52.00) on shares of FirstEnergy in a research note on Monday, November 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on FirstEnergy from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. FirstEnergy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.89.

FE opened at $47.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company has a market cap of $26.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.72 and a beta of 0.42. The company’s 50 day moving average is $50.09 and its 200 day moving average is $48.13. FirstEnergy Corp. has a 12-month low of $39.27 and a 12-month high of $52.51.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. FirstEnergy had a net margin of 8.26% and a return on equity of 19.57%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that FirstEnergy Corp. will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FirstEnergy Corp., through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, and distributes electricity in the United States. The company operates through Regulated Distribution and Regulated Transmission segments. It owns and operates coal-fired, nuclear, hydroelectric, natural gas, wind, and solar power generating facilities.

