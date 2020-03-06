Forsta AP Fonden Decreases Stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Forsta AP Fonden lessened its stake in Dell Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 370,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the quarter. Dell accounts for approximately 0.9% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Forsta AP Fonden owned approximately 0.05% of Dell worth $19,045,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dell by 83.4% during the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 552 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dell in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Dell by 235.3% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,519 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Dell by 21.7% in the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,571 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 22.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Dell alerts:

Shares of DELL opened at $40.85 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.54. The company has a market capitalization of $31.66 billion, a PE ratio of 6.36, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.08. Dell Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.20 and a 52-week high of $70.55.

Dell (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The technology company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.03. Dell had a net margin of 5.30% and a return on equity of 260.49%. The business had revenue of $24.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Dell Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

In other news, General Counsel Richard J. Rothberg sold 141,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.06, for a total transaction of $7,222,641.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 218,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,131,488.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Steven H. Price sold 136,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.04, for a total transaction of $6,975,432.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,831,220.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 502,231 shares of company stock valued at $25,424,110. Company insiders own 14.46% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DELL shares. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dell in a research report on Sunday, March 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Dell from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Dell from $61.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on Dell from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Dell from $66.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Dell has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.62.

About Dell

Dell Inc (Dell) is a global information technology company that offers its customers a range of solutions and services delivered directly by Dell and through other distribution channels. Dell is a holding company that conducts its business worldwide through its subsidiaries. The Company operates in four segments: Large Enterprise, Public, Small and Medium Business, and Consumer.

Featured Story: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Dell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.