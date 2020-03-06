Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stake in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 127.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 132,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,100 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $10,690,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EQR. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Equity Residential by 2,363.6% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 195.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 591 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 813 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Equity Residential during the 4th quarter valued at about $119,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Equity Residential by 188.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Get Equity Residential alerts:

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQR. Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Equity Residential from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Equity Residential from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Raymond James lowered Equity Residential from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Zelman & Associates raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research report on Friday, November 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.16.

NYSE EQR opened at $79.37 on Friday. Equity Residential has a fifty-two week low of $72.78 and a fifty-two week high of $89.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.20. The stock has a market cap of $30.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.55.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.12). Equity Residential had a return on equity of 9.36% and a net margin of 35.93%. The business had revenue of $683.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Equity Residential news, CFO Robert Garechana sold 14,579 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total value of $1,241,985.01. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark S. Shapiro sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.05, for a total transaction of $266,978.70. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $556,408.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,505 shares of company stock valued at $4,194,427. Corporate insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Equity Residential Company Profile

Equity Residential is an S&P 500 company focused on the acquisition, development and management of rental apartment properties located in urban and high-density suburban markets where today's renters want to live, work and play. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 307 properties consisting of 79,482 apartment units, primarily located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

Featured Article: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Receive News & Ratings for Equity Residential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equity Residential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.