Forsta AP Fonden Grows Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Forsta AP Fonden boosted its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 15.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 43,200 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $5,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 12,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Abacus Planning Group Inc. increased its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 6,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PepsiCo during the third quarter valued at $2,087,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PepsiCo by 6.0% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 49,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after buying an additional 2,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub upgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Cfra raised their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of PepsiCo to and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of PepsiCo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.37.

PepsiCo stock opened at $138.10 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.48. The company has a market capitalization of $197.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.55. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.26 and a 1 year high of $147.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.86.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 54.16%. The firm had revenue of $20.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.955 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $3.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is currently 69.08%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company's Frito-Lay North America segment offers branded dips; Cheetos cheese-flavored snacks; and Doritos tortilla, Fritos corn, Lay's potato, Ruffles potato, and Tostitos tortilla chips. Its Quaker Foods North America segment provides cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes under the Aunt Jemima, Cap'n crunch, Life, Quaker Chewy, Quaker, and Rice-A-Roni brands.

