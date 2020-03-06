Forsta AP Fonden Has $10.41 Million Holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Forsta AP Fonden raised its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 12.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $10,405,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the 4th quarter worth approximately $174,000. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 678,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,404,000 after acquiring an additional 96,705 shares during the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. HBC Financial Services PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the 4th quarter worth about $171,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CCI opened at $162.24 on Friday. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a 1 year low of $119.60 and a 1 year high of $168.75. The stock has a market cap of $68.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $154.52 and a 200 day moving average of $142.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24, a current ratio of 0.63 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.05). CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CCI. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays began coverage on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $147.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $156.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.27.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

