Forsta AP Fonden Has $25.06 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Forsta AP Fonden decreased its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 119,353 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,900 shares during the quarter. Stryker accounts for about 1.2% of Forsta AP Fonden’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Stryker were worth $25,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SYK. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hudock Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Stryker by 123.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudock Capital Group LLC now owns 181 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Stryker in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Stryker in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Stryker from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $217.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $239.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Stryker from $242.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Stryker in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stryker presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.73.

Shares of SYK opened at $189.60 on Friday. Stryker Co. has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $226.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $211.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market cap of $74.32 billion, a PE ratio of 34.60, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.80.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.03. Stryker had a return on equity of 25.75% and a net margin of 13.99%. The business had revenue of $4.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.18 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 9.11 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.575 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 27.85%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

